Greatest loser thrilled at changing her life

A woman from Elstow has won a special prize at her slimming class after losing six stones in as many months.

Jenna Bevan first weighed in at more than 19 stones when she joined Wixams Slimming World last August, and has just been crowned the ‘Greatest Loser’ after shedding the weight.

Jenna Bevan

Jenna said: “I was thrilled to have won the competition. It was great to have all of my hard work acknowledged by a group that has changed my life.”

Unhappy with her struggle with weight, she never felt comfortable in her clothes, hated photos and the way she looked.

She added: “My daily routine after work would be sitting at home on the sofa eating. I could demolish so much chocolate in one sitting it was scary.”

At the end of August last year, after overeating at a barbecue, Jenna decided to do something about her weight - and a slimming World leaflet dropped through the door.

Jenna Bevan after weight loss

She said: “It was the sign I was looking for. I needed motivation and support to help me lose the weight that had been creeping on for the past three years, so I thought let’s give it a go.”

Jenna joined the Tuesday group at Lakeview village hall, run by Danielle Danielle Endersby-Browne, and weighed in at 19st 3lbs. Her target was set at 13st and she achieved her first stone loss in three weeks.

Jenna said: “It certainly didn’t feel like a diet. I was just making healthy food choices, monitoring certain foods, but nothing was off limits. I still enjoyed the same food as before, all made from scratch.

“After 29 weeks I have lost 5 stone 10 pounds- I am 7 pounds away from my target. I never thought in a million years I would see the number 13 on the scales. I feel so much better in myself. I have gone from wearing a size 20/22 to a size 12-14.”

Slimming World Wixams meet every Tuesday at Lakeview village hall, at 5.30pm and 7.30pm.