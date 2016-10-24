Great British Bake Off finalist Candice to attend book signing in Milton Keynes

Like a well-proven loaf, the Great British Bake Off’s popularity has risen to astonishing heights.

Millions have watched each week as this year’s amateur bakers don their aprons and step nervously into the iconic marquee.

This week we will finally find out who is to be crowned the overall winner of the 2016 competition.

To celebrate the end of the series, finalist Candice Brown will be signing copies of the Great British Bake Off recipe book in WHSmiths, Milton Keynes.

The Great British Bake Off: Perfect Cakes & Bakes to Make at Home accompanies the 2016 TV series.

Each chapter includes favourite classics with a twist, recipes with simple ingredients to create something adventurous and showstoppers that will guarantee you to be crowned star barker in your home.

The signing is a unique opportunity for Bake Off fans to meet Candice in person and get their hands on a copy of the signed book.

Candice will be signing the book this Saturday (October 29) at the WHSmith in centre:MK from 1pm.