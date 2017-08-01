Go-ahead given to create 120 additional middle school places in Cranfield

Approval has been granted for plans to create 120 middle school places in Cranfield.

Central Bedfordshire Council’s Executive made the announcement today (August 1)to create the additional places at Holywell CofE Middle School, taking the academy from a five-form entry to six-form entry school in September 2018.

The decision to approve an additional 30 places in each year was taken following a widely positive consultation carried out by the school in April and May of this year.

Of the 180 responses received, 90 per cent were in favour of expanding the school in Red Lion Close by one form of entry.

Councillor Steven Dixon, Executive Member for Education and Skills, said: “Due to the overwhelmingly positive reception to the consultation, Holywell’s governors offering a robust response to concerns raised during that process and the clear need for more middle school places in the Cranfield area, I was happy to seek Executive approval for this expansion scheme.”

The start of work is now subject to a planning application being approved. The town planning application will involve a separate consultation with the local community and will look at things like plans for the buildings and traffic management.