Giving back to the community to mark firm’s 10th anniversary

April 2017 will mark the 10th anniversary of Deo Volente Solicitors – a home grown success story.

The business, formerly Rehman Solicitors and based in Lurke Street, Bedford, was established in April 2007 and, since rebranding in 2012 as Deo Volente Solicitors, has gone from strength to strength.

To mark the anniversary the firm is planning to increase its support of community projects in conjunction with partners the Times & Citizen, In2Beats Radio, Bedford Foodbank, Citizens Advice Bedford and Queens Park Westfield Cricket Club.

Initiatives will include:

> Free legal clinics in the Queens Park, Brickhill, Putnoe, Kempston, Fenlake and Clapham wards;

> Pro-bono work for Bedford, Milton Keynes, Luton, Cambridge and Northampton Citizens Advice;

> Supporting local homeless shelters and soup kitchens;

> Partnering with Bedford Foodbank in providing low income families with basic necessities;

> Making monthly donations to a different charity.

The firm will also be holding a 10-year anniversary dinner at the Bedford Harpur Suite on April 20.

A spokesman said: “Deo Volente Solicitors prides itself on being a community focused law firm and strong believer in giving back to the community.

“The firm’s ethos of being dedicated to delivering unmatched customer service and client care is indicative of the fact that Mr Qamar-ur Rehman – the firm’s senior partner and founder – essentially built Deo Volente Solicitors upon the foundations of trust and reputation.

“Here at Deo Volente Solicitors, we will always go the extra mile to ensure our clients’ interests and needs are put first before anything else.

“This ethical and compassionate philosophy of client care is a defining characteristic of the firm.”

>If you would like to attend the Deo Volente anniversary dinner or get involved with the firm’s community projects, please email: info@dvsolicitors.com