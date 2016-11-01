Girlguiding Bedfordshire celebrate centenary with reality monopoly challenge

To mark the 100 year anniversary of the Girlguiding Senior Section, young women from across Bedfordshire took part in a dash around London to see who could be the team to win on the biggest Monopoly board of them all.

Devised by Moira Ledbetter, a Brownie Leader from Bedford, the game saw over 100 girls and young women from across the region take part in the event which was held on October 22 and 23.

The teams were given seven hours to complete their mission of reaching all the Monopoly stops across the capital, taking photos of the locations in order to ‘buy’ them.

Time was of the essence as the teams raced to the locations to try and ensure they were there first to arrive in order to snap up the streets.

Moira said: “It was a huge task to organise but we had an amazing weekend.

“The teams rose to the challenge whizzing around London and taking snaps of everything from a policeman to a small dog.

“The HQ was at Pax Lodge one of the five Girlguiding World Centres so it made the event even more special.”

Emma Bowley, said: “We had a brilliant time playing reality Monopoly.

“I’ve had so many opportunities thanks to the Senior Section such as traveling abroad and becoming a young leader and this was a brilliant way to celebrate the 100th birthday.”