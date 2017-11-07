Get set, On your Markers, Go!

Bedford Embankment is a popular place to go running and it’s set to get even better with the installation of permanent distance markers.

These 1km distance markers around the 2.8km route will enable people, whatever level of fitness they’re at, to set themselves challenges to stay motivated and

track their progress.

Mayor, Dave Hodgson, said: “I am delighted that these new distance markers are now in place, first in Bedford Park and now on The Embankment. These are beautiful places to enjoy on a walk or a run. These markers will make it even easier for anyone to get involved, enjoy our park and riverside and improve their fitness.”

Running is free, you can do it anywhere, and it burns more calories than any other mainstream exercise. Regular running doesn’t just improve fitness levels but can also reduce risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and stroke, as well as improving your mental health.