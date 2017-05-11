Gang targets cars in Bedfordshire town for second time

Dozens of cars have been broken into in what is believed to be a second targeted attack on vehicles in Flitwick.

Vehicles across the town were targeted earlier this year and valuables were taken from the cars, which were left damaged.

All the vehicles had been locked up but the thieves managed to open the doors without causing any damage.

Police believe the organised gang used special locksmith’s fobs which are easily available on the internet.

David Stafferton reported on the ‘Spotted: Flitwick’ Facebook page how a heavy guitar amp and all his tools were stolen from his van in Kings Road last month.

Natalie Jenkins told how her iPad was taken from her car in Manor Way the same night.

She said: “What is going on in this town? A real spate of thefts recently – is it all down to one scumbag or are we being targeted as we’re relatively isolated with practically zero police presence?”

A computer was stolen from the boot of an Audi parked in Nene Road and a black iPhone was stolen from another car.

All the theft victims insisted that their cars had been left locked overnight on April 1 but were opened without any signs of damage.

It is thought the gang returned to the town at the end of April targetting Beaumont Road.

One woman said: “This is terrible. We work so hard and these scumbags try and take things from us.”