French bakery nominated in Bedfordshire Food & Drinks Awards

Bedford’s French boulangerie-pâtisserie Délices could be a winner in the Bedfordshire Food & Drink Awards 2017.

Owners Géraldine Perrier Latour and Diana Woo have been nominated for Best Artisan Bakery in the annual awards and are hoping their authentic French baguettes, croissants and cakes will beat off the competition.

All seven nominees must offer tasty breads and imaginative bakery products, with quality and immaculate preparation both key.

“We’re really thrilled to have been nominated,” said Géraldine, who gets up at 4am to bake bread and pastries fresh on the premises. “If we win, it will be our first award since arriving in Bedford from Paris so it will really mean a lot to us.”

Diana, who spends hours in the Délices kitchen creating cakes that look like mini works of art, added: ”We have lots of loyal customers and we love giving them their French fix. We’re always thinking up new products for them to try and winning the award will make us even more determined to bring a taste of France to Bedford.”

Délices, which is based in Howard Street, waa launched by Geraldine and Diana after they moved to Bedford from Paris nearly two years ago.

Voting is open until May 1, with the awards ceremony held in June. You can vote at http://bedsfoodanddrinkawards.co.uk/