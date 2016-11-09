Frank’s appeal this Christmas

A Stagsden man has once again signed up as an ambassador for the hair-raising Decembeard campaign to help fight bowel cancer.

Frank Dutton, 47, whose father died of bowel cancer when he was just two, is urging men across the Bedford area to sign up and support the campaign.

Beating Bowel Cancer’s Decembeard campaign asks men to grow a beard for the month to raise awareness and raise funds for the charity.

He said: “I first took part in Decembeard two years ago and it was great. Here was something I could do to raise funds for a great charity that takes absolutely no effort. Basically you just ditch the razor for a month, get sponsored for it and talk to people about why you are growing your beard.

“It’s a great conversation opener. Spreading awareness of symptoms can save lives so I hope that men in the area will sign up to become a Decembeard champion today and help to make a real difference. No family should lose someone to this evil disease if it can be avoided.”

Frank has raised funds for a number of cancer charities over the years. But following a serious injury in 2008 he can no longer take part in most physical fundraising activities.

Decembeard is a fun campaign in aid of a very serious cause. Each year in the UK, more than 40,000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer and 16,000 each year die from the disease. But it doesn’t have to be that way because 90% of those diagnosed at an early stage can be successfully treated.

Frank says: “If you’re willing to go grizzly throughout December, dye or decorate your existing face fur or hold a ‘beardy’ event in the local area, you can check out www.decembeard.org today and join the hairy band of brothers taking on bowel cancer beard by beard.”

Visit www.beatingbowelcancer.org or call 020 8973 0011.