Foster carers presented with award

A couple from Wootton are among a number of foster carers who have been recognised for their long service or individual achievements, at Central Bedfordshire Council’s annual Celebration of Fostering.

Andrew Simpson and Nicola Fountain were awarded for their five years of fostering, at the presentation held at Woburn Safari Park and they are pictured with chief executive Richard Carr, left, and Cllr Carole Hegley, executive member for social care and housing and lead member for children’s services).

Cllr Hegley said: “Although a number of foster carers do receive awards at the event, this is really a chance to celebrate to work that they all do.

“The venue was fantastic as families had the opportunity to see the animals, enjoy a barbecue as well as get involved in the games and entertainment provided.

“Fostering involves the whole family, so it’s great for us to get the foster carers own children involved in the fun, and it’s why an award is presented to a foster carer’s birth children who really make a difference in welcoming foster children into their home.”

