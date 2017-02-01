Forest charity gifted with environmentally friendly power tools

At the heart of the Forest of Marston Vale in Bedfordshire, the Forest Centre and Millennium Country Park is run almost entirely on renewable energy and now a leading power tool company has added to its efforts with a battery tool donation.

STIHL has donated a cordless telescopic pole pruner, chainsaw and two hedge trimmers to the Forest of Marston Vale Trust that will be charged and run completely renewably using electricity from their on-site wind turbine and solar panels.

The Forest of Marston Vale is one of England’s 12 Community Forests, designated by Government in 1991 and which together form the country’s largest environmental regeneration initiative.

Community Forests use trees and woodlands to transform landscapes and the natural environment to stimulate economic and social regeneration.

The Forest of Marston Vale covers 61 square miles between Bedford and Milton Keynes, an area which has seen tree cover rise from 3 per cent to 15 per cent since the early 1990s.

The ultimate goal is 30 per cent, but a new ‘forest’ landscape is already taking shape and transforming the area.

At the heart of this emerging forest lies the Forest Centre & Millennium Country Park, the flagship site which has held the Green Flag Award for 10 years (a benchmark national standard for parks and green spaces).

James Russell, forest director said: “We are overwhelmed by this donation from STIHL.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time as we continue to transform this landscape - turning it into somewhere people want to live, work and enjoy their leisure time.

“These innovative tools will help us manage the growing Forest we’re creating, helping to repair a landscape previously scarred by decades of clay extraction, brick making and landfill. It makes sense that a forest of the future is teamed with the tools of the future.”

Simon Hewitt, head of marketing at STIHL added: “STIHL’s cordless Lithium-Ion battery range allow both professional and domestic users to go about their work quietly and efficiently with very little impact on the surrounding environment.

“In the Forest of Marston Vale, where the public are coming to enjoy the tranquillity and beauty of the new woodlands, these are the perfect tools for the job as they won’t disrupt the visitor’s experience.”