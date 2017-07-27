Footfall increase shows Bedford town centre is 'thriving'

Latest footfall figures have shown that footfall in Bedford town centre is flourishing.

There has been a 5.3 per cent increase in town centre footfall in the first six months of this year when compared to the same period in 2016.

Footfall has increased every single month this year, when compared to last year, and the town is on track to see it increase for the fourth year in a row.

The figures provide an indication of how many people are using the town centre.

This month has seen several new restaurants open at Riverside Bedford, including Zizzi’s, Miller&Carter and MEXIco, alongside the return of town centre cinema to Bedford with Vue Cinema opening.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: "More and more people are visiting Bedford town centre, and the list of reasons to visit keeps growing.

"We have high quality independent traders, a vibrant events programme, the new attractions of Riverside Bedford and more. This is all supported by measures such as our free parking deals, which are helping Bedford to buck the trend against a national picture of high street decline."