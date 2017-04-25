Food provides link for celebration of diversity

Sample foods from around the world for free at a community event at Harper Square, Bedford, on Sunday, April 29.

Bedfordshire based social enterprise ATT10TIVE, along with Bedfordshire Police, the Mental Health Trust and other community groups, will celebrate the diversity of the county with food to sample during the day.

Community groups and organisations from across the town will provide people with Jamaican patties, English scones, Indian samosas, Italian and Romanian sweets and Polish cakes.

Director of ATT10TIVE Montell Neufville, pictured, said: “We are keen to promote and celebrate the wonderful diversity of the county with free food samples at our eat and meet event. We are grateful for Bedfordshire Community Foundation for their support, helping people within the county to promote not only its cooking talents but to take the opportunity to bring people together.”