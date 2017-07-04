Food and music festival in Bedford features The Bluetones frontman Mark Morriss

A free gourmet and street food festival in Bedford this Saturday is sure to set the right tone... a Bluetone, in fact!

That’s because headlining at Taste, on the famous bandstand at Mill Meadows will be singer songwriter Mark Morriss, who famously made his name fronting English indie outfit The Bluetones.

But Mark, who was at the helm as the band scored 14 top 10 singles and three top 10 albums, is far from the only attraction at Taste. He is the appetiser for the free free gourmet and street food festival at the embankment.

Headlining the sizzling food stage will be local superchef Phil Fanning from award-winning restaurant Paris House.

The whole crackling event is hosted by the local stars of BedPop.

“Taste Bedford will be like no other free outdoor event in Bedford,” said organiser, Anne Harnan. “We want to raise the foodie profile of the town and showcase the region’s best chefs and producers. We’re also bringing some unique street food stalls to town, all against the backdrop of some amazing music.”

Street food vendors will give a round the world flavour to the tastebuds of visitors and nclude Mexican, Indian, vegan, French crepes, paella, gourmet sausages and Braai served from a ‘steam train’!

Artisan vendors will be selling bread, oils, cakes and more from the Producers’ Tent.

Back on the music stage, alongside Mark, who is described as combining cracking tunes with great anecdotes, will be Rebecca de Winter, My Girl the River, Brass Knuckle and Wang Dang Doodle – all held together by the Roll Your Own Records DJ crew.

The event has been organised in partnership with Charles Wells, supported by sponsors Woodfines Solicitors, Robinson & Hall, The Vintage Suit Hire Company, and Bedford Language Centre.