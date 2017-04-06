Floating homes planned for Bedford marina

Floating homes are to be developed at Priory Marina in Bedford.

If successful, two more sites will be considered at the Marina site off Barkers Lane.

Developer, British Waterways Marinas Ltd (BWML), secured outline planning permission for 12 floating homes in 2015.

BWML now has a partnership in place with a major UK lodge operator which has ‘pioneered’ the technology to convert plans to waterborne homes.

Jeff Whyatt, BWML managing director, said: “The floating home market is in its infancy in the UK compared to Holland and the continent generally.

“The research which we have undertaken over the last two years has concluded that a UK manufacturing base has developed to a level such that quality developments are now economically viable.”

The company has revealed its five year growth strategy, with investments across marinas amounting to £3 million in the first three years.

This includes expanding the two new sites at the Priory Marina.