Flitwick town centre could be retail hotspot

Plans for Flitwick town centre will ‘regenerate’ retail, tranports and homes.

New retail facilities and homes would be built alongside the brownfield site adjalong with with improvements to transport links.

Jason Longhurst, a spokesman for Central Beds Council, said: “A plan to improve this area could transform its potential in terms of transport, retail, jobs and homes.

“While we have made good progress to date, we are in the early stages so there is much work still to do.

“This will include developing and discussing our proposals with the local community before a full public consultation in the summer.

“Any improvements would be delivered as part of a broader investment plan for the town centre, which includes our Market Town Regeneration Fund investment of almost £1million in improving Flitwick High Street which is being delivered as part of a partnership with Flitwick town centre.”

For more information visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/