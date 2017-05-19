Flitwick ‘Shuttle Smashers’ put their best foot forward for charity Moonwalk

Six women who play badminton every Thursday morning swapped their racquets for energy bars and blister plasters as they stepped out on to the streets of the capital to take part in the MoonWalk London 2017.

The “Shuttle Smashers” – who play at Flitwick Leisure Centre – joined 15,000 women and men to Power Walk a marathon course through the streets of London at Midnight in decorated bras.

It was a huge personal challenge, but also a great way to raise awareness for grant making breast cancer charity Walk the Walk, said one.

Between them, the team raised sponsorship totalling more than £1,800.

Starting and finishing at Clapham Common, the walkers took on a 26.2 mile route that passed many of London’s most iconic landmarks, including St Paul’s Cathedral, Big Ben, The London Eye, The Royal Albert Hall and Buckingham Palace.

Helen White said: “I must be mad to have walked 26 miles at my age, but I decided I needed a challenge because my mum was diagnosed with cancer in March 2016 and died in October 2016.

“Raising money for a cancer charity became quite pertinent and something good to focus on.”

Samantha Fabbro, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, added: “I feel so grateful that I received such fantastic care myself, that I wanted to give something back by raising money to support others who are going through the same thing.”

To celebrate the 20th Moonwalk, the event, last Saturday, featured a Roaring 20s theme, with the streets of London full of ‘gangsters and flappers’ scattering their feathers all the way to cross the finish line.