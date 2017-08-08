Flitwick pre-school receives ‘good’ Ofsted rating

The Little Squirts pre-school in Flitwick has received a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted.

Opening their doors in 2015, the pre-school offers a range of activities to enhance the learning of young children. They run classes including music, rugby, theatre and Spanish.

Owner Laura Crehan said: “We are a family run setting with an experienced and dedicated staff and lovely facilities. We offer sessions for children aged 2 to 5 years, from 3 to 10 hours a day, full-time or term-time only.

“It’s great that we have received this report within just a couple of years of starting.”

Little Squirts accepts children with Government funding for 2, 3 and 4 year olds. From September they will also accept the 30 hours funding for working parents.