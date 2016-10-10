First sod cut for £20million Bedford school project

There was a flurry of excitement last week as the first sod was cut to mark the start of the work which will create two new schools at a site in Green Lane, Wixams.

Principal, Paul Spyropoulos was joined by Mayor of Bedford Dave Hodgson, chief executive of Bedford Borough Council, Philip Simpkins and Councillor Graeme Coombes to launch the building project.

Pupils from Lakeview Primary were also in attendance as, once built, their natural progression would be to the secondary school, Wixams Academy.

This major project will provide a new primary and secondary school to form a central focus on the four new villages forming the Wixams, south of Bedford.

Principal Paul Spyropoulos, said: “Standing in the autumn sunshine on site with the children from Lakeview, there was a real air of excitement about Wixams Academy opening here in eleven months’ time.

“Our amazing new school building will provide an inspirational place for children from Wixams and the surrounding communities to learn for years to come.”

Mayor of Bedford Borough, Dave Hodgson, said: “This project is part of a major programme of investment which is helping us to stay ahead of the game in providing enough school places, where communities and families need them.

“Schools are part of the lifeblood of any community, and these works are a welcome sign of The Wixams’ development.”

The two schools will provide a new learning community which will welcome children at the age of two to the nursery and educate them all the way through to the age of 18.

Once completed, the schools will include extensive sports facilities and dedicated parking off Green Lane.

Both schools are due to open in September 2017 and offer places to over 1,200 pupils from the area.