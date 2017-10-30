Fireworks spectacul at Beddford’s Hazeldene School

Remember, remember, Hazeldene School’s annual fireworks Spectacular takes place on Thursday,November 2.

Doors open at 5.45pm with the display by trained pyro-technicians starting at 6.30pm.

The ‘Glow Store’ will be open selling flashing items and there will be hot dogs, hot and cold drinks and sweets available to buy on the night.

Advance tickets are £3.50 for children (Under 2s free); £4 for adults or just £14 for a family (2 adults and up to 3 children).

Please call the School Office on 01234 300100 or if you wish to reserve tickets and collect them on the School gate please contact friendsofhazeldene@hazeldene.bbvle.com to arrange this.

Tickets on the door will cost £4 for children and £4.50 for an adult. There will be no family tickets available on the night.

Visitors’ own sparklers and fireworks are strictly not allowed.