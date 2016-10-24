Fireworks set to light up the skies at shows

It’s time to remember, remember, the 5th of November.

Hazeldene School in Bedford is holding its annual fireworks spectacular on Thursday, November 3.

The ‘Glow Store’ will be open selling flashing items and there will be hot dogs, hot and cold drinks and sweets available on the night.

Spectators are requested not to take their own sparklers and fireworks.

Advance tickets are £3.50 for children (under 2 free), £4 for adults or £14 for a family (2 adults and up to 3 children).

Doors open at 5.30pm and the display by pyro-technicians is at 6.30pm.

Tickets on the door are £4 for children and £4.50 for adults. There will be no family tickets available on the night.

Call 01234 300100 to purchase in advance.

>> Over in Pulloxhill, the Ampthill Round Table is organising one a charity firework display and inviting families to watch the spectacular display on Saturday, November 5, at The Cross Keys pub.

This event will start at 5.30pm, with the main display at 6pm and there will be refreshments and entertainment. For ticket details call the pub on 01525 712442.

