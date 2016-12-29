Firefighers save two from Bedfordshire blaze

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service’s on-call Firefighters from Shefford rescued a man in his sixties from a fire in Cooper’s Court, yesterday afternoon. A woman in her forties was also treated for smoke inhalation.

When firefighters arrived at the incident, they found there was a small fire in a kitchen that had started due to cooking.

The flat was heavily smoke logged and firefighters rescued one man from the property and assisted a woman who was suffering from smoke inhalation.

They dealt with the fire and used positive pressure ventilation to clear smoke from the property and surrounding flats.

The casualties passed into the care of the ambulance service.