The Burger King restaurant at Kempston has been devastated by fire for the second time.

The blaze broke out at the Interchange Retail Park premises at 3.08am.

Luckily fire crews arrived swiftly and were able to prevent it spreading to destroy much of the building. But there was still considerable damage to the roof.

Firefighters stayed until after 6am and an investigation is now underway to ascertain the cause.

The restaurant had to be rebuilt after a severe fire in 2010 destroyed the roof.