Fire HQ tour for High Sheriff

The High Sheriff met officers, staff and firefighters when they visited the headquarters of Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue in Kempston.

Charles Whitbread and his wife Jane were given a tour of the training centre and the brigade command and control centre to see first-hand the work that these teams do on a daily basis.

Mrs Whitbread also volunteered to take part in a demonstration where she was cut out of a vehicle by the crew of Kempston Blue Watch.

The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire was shown the tools and equipment used to carry out this procedure when rescuing people trapped in vehicles following road traffic accidents.

Mr Whitbread said he and his wife thoroughly enjoyed seeing the service at work. He added: “We had a fascinating day with the fire and rescue service and were amazed at the breadth of services provided to the communities of Bedfordshire beyond the fighting of fires. It was clear how cohesive all the departments are in working as a single team to deliver an excellent service in our county and with all the other emergency services in Team Bedfordshire.