Find the sheep in shop windows

St Paul’s Church, in Bedford, is inviting children to Find the Sheep.

The fun competition asks children to spot the woolly sheep hiding in the windows of independent shops around Bedford town centre.

The woolly sheep, pictured here with children from St Paul’s Singalong group, have been individually knitted by members of St Paul’s Church Mothers’ Union, who have also donated the prizes.

The competition runs until Tuesday, December 20.

Entry forms are available from participating shops, the church office and at www.stpaulschurchbedford.org.uk

Completed forms will be included in a prize draw and the winners will be announced at the St Paul’s Church Crib Service at 4pm on Christmas Eve.