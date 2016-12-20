Festive cards a winner with police

Children at Caldecote Lower School have been getting in the festive spirit after a project to design Bedfordshire Police’s corporate Christmas card.

Superintendent Greg Horsford, who was a pupil there in the 1970s, presented the school with mounted examples of the finished cards. The winning designs were created by Grace in year 1 and Satva in year 2. Both girls received a certificate of thanks from Chief Constable Jon Boutcher.

Headteacher Jane Anderson said: “The children enjoyed meeting Superintendent Horsford and hearing about what school life was like for him at Caldecote. The school has had many changes over the years and continues to develop as the new headteacher and staff work hard to provide a ‘good, enriched’ education for the children of Caldecote and the surrounding area. All the children worked hard on their designs - it was very difficult to choose a winner.”