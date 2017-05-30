Festival of fun to showcase Bedford High Street

Bedford’s High Street is set to be taken over by a summer festival of fun on Saturday, June 3.

The Big High Street Showcase is one of many actions being taken to support our vibrant and successful town centre.

The annual event is organised by Bedford Borough Council and will feature entertainment and activities provided by a large number of volunteers, community groups and businesses.

The day will help to promote Bedford’s town centre retailers, particularly the fantastic wealth of independent businesses, many of which are located in and around the High Street.

More than 30 businesses will be trading outside on the day, demonstrating their products and services, with many at special event prices alongside the Handmade in Bedfordshire Craft Market.

Other attractions include children’s entertainment with face painting, craft and cultural activities and funfair rides. Owls from The Raptor Foundation will be back and the live Lady K music and dance stage will be showcasing talent.

There’ll also be the opportunity to practice your golf swing on the inflatable golf shot or to try your hand at kayaking, table tennis or tennis.

Children can have a go at egg and spoon races on the sports day track or try the climbing wall. This year will also see the Army Reserves in attendance with some of their vehicles on show.

Mayor of Bedford Borough, Dave Hodgson, said: “The Big High Street Showcase brings in huge numbers of additional visitors to the town centre. We want as many people as possible to come and enjoy the fun this year, too, with an array of activities, stalls, entertainment and more on offer. We’re looking forward to a great atmosphere once again, as people take the opportunity to enjoy and support their town centre and local businesses at this community event.”

The event will take place on the High Street and Mill Street from 9.30am to 4.30pm. Bedford High Street will be closed to traffic from the junction with St Peter’s Street to the north of St Paul’s Square and from Duke Street on Mill Street, from 6am to 7pm, on the day.

A programme is available from council outlets, retailers, Bedford Library, The Higgins Bedford and the Corn Exchange Box Office.

Visit www.bedford.gov.uk/highstreetshowcase or contact Eleanor Marcham on 01234 276 918 or email eleanor.marcham@bedford.gov.uk