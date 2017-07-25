Female pedestrian is airlifted to hospital after a car collision in Westoning

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was injured in a collision on the A5120 on Sunday (July 23).

At around 4.15pm a yellow Seat Leon turned off the road and collided with a female pedestrian near Westonning.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.

PC Rob Squire said: “A woman has been taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries. Fortunately they are not believed to be life-threatening.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have been travelling along the A5120 at around the time of the incident to get in touch so that we can establish what caused the collision.”

Anyone with information should contact the Beds, Cambs, and Herts Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference 17-115.