Federation of Small Businesses to work with Bedfordshire Police

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is supporting an event organised by Bedfordshire police.

The event aims to help businesses of all sizes to understand the main issues surrounding cyber security.

It will taken place on Feburary 2 at the Putteridge Bury Conference Centre,

Cyber security advisor for Bedfordshire Police, Sean O’Neil said: “Together with the FSB we are offering to businesses of all sizes an opportunity to see how hackers work. “What the current threats are, not just figures but real events, the ability to learn how to protect your business from cyber issues and finally to become fully aware of the future legislation.”

Ian Cording, FSB’s Bedfordshire branch chair said: “This event is very welcome and we are delighted to support it as the scale of threat to small businesses must not be underestimated.

“When a small business is attacked it can lead to weeks of delayed or lost orders, significant financial loss and damaged reputations. “It’s an absolute necessity for businesses and the police to work together to increase the resilience of the small business community to help them get back on their feet after an attack.

“We would like to see the government do more to provide small businesses with support to improve their basic cyber resilience.”

FSB has called for a more pro-active approach from Government and providers of the digital and financial infrastructure in their recent policy report.

FSB members can also benefit from Cyber Insurance in which they are offered protection for computer systems and data if they are a victim of a hacker.

For more information about the event visit www.fsb.org.uk/bedscambshert