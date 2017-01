Bedford Young Farmers are celebrating 2016 as a year of fundraising following a number of succesful events. The group raised £640 at their anniversary ball in aid of the Elizabeth Curtis Centre. Bedford YFC then hosted their Tractor Run in aid of Breast Cancer Research.

It started in Wood End, Kempston with 45 tractors in attendance, the team managed to raise just over £700. In two other events towards the end of 2016, the young farmers raised £5,074 also in aid of the Elizabeth Curtis Centre.