Families make a splash at fire station open day

Ampthill Fire Station opened its gates on Saturday to welcome the community to its Annual Open Day.

Ampthill Station Commander Derek Hobbs said: “Open days are a fantastic family day out and a great opportunity for people to come and find out about their local station and the services we provide to our local community.

People are often surprised to find out about the variety of things we do. As well as fighting fires and helping people involved in road traffic collisions we also carry out water rescues.”