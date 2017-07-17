Fairies, troops and a Victorian careers experience at Wrest’s summer of fun

A series of spectacular summer events are being held over the school holiday at Wrest Park to keep the whole family entertained.

Every week there will be different events for children of all ages to enjoy, including hands-on historical adventures, an archaeological dig and adventures in the vast gardens of the English Heritage site.

The programme kicks off with Awesome Archaeology from Monday, July 24 to Friday, July 28, when children will be able to get their hands dirty and become daring archaeologists for the day. The following week it’s time for Victorian Delights, when young visitors will be able to get lost in a world of fun as they travel back to the era.

The popular Train the Troops event will return from Monday, August 7, children will become Home Front heroes as they discover the park’s wartime past and get a hands on experience of what it was like to be a soldier on the front line.

Fairy Finders is a new event this year, when from Monday, August 14, youngsters can enjoy a magical experience. Children and families can join Victorian adventurers as they tiptoe around the gardens, telling fascinating stories inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle’s experience with fairies.

A career fair with a difference will round off the summer holiday activities – Victorian’s Worst Jobs takes place from Monday, August 21 when children will get to step back in time and discover the vile Victorian jobs their history teacher is too scared to tell them about – from chimney sweeps to pure collectors, match stick makers to porcelain glazers.

Rebecca Hornby, assistant events manager at English Heritage, said: “We’ve got a fantastic variety of activities and events throughout the summer holidays to keep families entertained and children amused. Each week there’ll be something new to see and do, so come along and join us this summer for a great day out or two.”

English Heritage will round off the summer at Wrest Park with its Bank Holiday Bands weekend live brass bands will be entertaining visitors on Sunday, August 27 and Monday, August 28.

Visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/wrestpark.

LISTINGS

Awesome Archaeology

DATE: Mon 24 - Fri 28 Jul 2017

TIME: 11am-5pm

Get your hands dirty as you become a daring archaeologist on our mini dig for the day. Recreate ancient faces by layering plasticine onto their bones, and try out the GeoPhys kit to scan what lies under the ground. Discover hidden treasures and fantastic finds as you excavate the secrets of Wrest Park.

PRICES: Adults £10.40 / Concessions £9.40 / Children £6.20 / Family £27.00

ENGLISH HERITAGE MEMBERS: Free

Victorian Delights

DATE: Mon 31 Jul - Fri 4 Aug 2017

TIME: 11am-5pm

Join the adventure as you travel back to the wonderful world of Victorian Britain. There’ll be drama aplenty as you hear stories about Queen Victoria and her grandchildren and discover innovative inventions and tremendous toys.

PRICES: Adults £10.40 / Concessions £9.40 / Children £6.20 / Family £27.00

ENGLISH HERITAGE MEMBERS: Free

Train the Troops

DATE: Mon 7 - Fri 11 Aug 2017

TIME: 11am-5pm

Attention! Right you ‘orrible lot, it’s training time. Become a Home Front hero and be put through your paces at Wrest Park. Fall into step and polish your shoes or it’ll be basic rations for you. Discover Wrest Park’s secret wartime past with this hands on experience of soldiers on the front line.

PRICES: Adults £10.40 / Concessions £9.40 / Children £6.20 / Family £27.00

ENGLISH HERITAGE MEMBERS: Free

Fairy Finders

DATE: Mon 14 - Fri 18 Aug 2017

TIME: 11am-5pm

Tip toe around the gardens to find the smallest, most magical residents! Join our Victorian adventurers as they guide you around the site and tell you fascinating stories inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle’s experience with fairies. How many doorways will you find?

PRICES: Adults £10.40 / Concessions £9.40 / Children £6.20 / Family £27.00

ENGLISH HERITAGE MEMBERS: Free

Victorian’s Worst Jobs

DATE: Mon 21 - Fri 25 Aug 2017

TIME: 11am-5pm

Join our careers fair with a difference! From chimney sweeps to pure collectors, match stick makers to porcelain glazers - travel back in time and discover the vile Victorian jobs your history teacher’s too timid to tell you! There’s dirt, filth, disease and possible death! Would you be brave enough to be recruited?

PRICES: Adults £10.40 / Concessions £9.40 / Children £6.20 / Family £27.00

ENGLISH HERITAGE MEMBERS: Free

Bank Holiday Bands

DATE: Sun 27 & Mon 28 Aug 2017

TIME: 12noon-4pm

Join us for bank holiday weekend and enjoy music in the stunning surroundings of Wrest Park. Whether you’re picnicking with friends, or taking a summertime stroll, be transported back in time with our fantastic band players.

PRICES: Adults £10.40 / Concessions £9.40 / Children £6.20 / Family £27.00

ENGLISH HERITAGE MEMBERS: Free