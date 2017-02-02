Expansion will create 200 jobs in Bedford

More than 200 new jobs will be created at Thurleigh Airfield Business Park as part of a major investment by owner St Modwen and SMH Fleet Solutions Ltd.

Planning permission was granted for the development last October, and it is hoped it will create a huge facility and the 200 new jobs.

The new workshop and offices will provide the specialist vehicle management and logistics firm with new facilities to replace its existing workspaces.

The company specialises in the inspection, repair and refurbishment of vehicles.

Regional director at St Modwen, Rupert Wood said: “It is great news to be starting onsite to develop 30 acres of the business park to accommodate SMH’s expanding business needs.”

Martin McAuley, a director at SMH Fleet Solutions Ltd added: “This is an important day for us and we are really pleased to see construction starting on what will be an industry leading facility.

“It will create high-value employment opportunities in the local area.”

The former airfield is currently home to more than 20 busin esses, most of which are processing and logistic firms.

Thurleigh Airfield was a Royal Air Force aerodrome. It is no longer used as an airfield it has space to locate and store up to 400,000 vehicles.

> Anglian Water has unveiled a huge investment programme for Bedford. The operation willcreate thousands of county-wide jobs.