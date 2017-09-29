Ex Arsenal boss visits Biddenham Upper School

Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein told students at Biddenham School how he based his life motto on turtles.

Mr Dein, who was on the club’s board between 1983 and 2007 said he believes that, like a turtle, you don’t get anywhere unless you stick

your neck out.

Mr Dein, who saw Arsenal win 18 trophies including five league titles in his time at the club talked about his life in football, during a visit to the school. He also talked about his arrival at

Arsenal, his role in forming the Premier League, and what has made him a successful businessman.

Headteacher, David Bailey, said: “We were delighted to welcome such an influential man in football to the school and I know that the students found him an inspiration. He spoke to 6 th form students about how to succeed in life taking messages and lessons from his experience with Arsenal and the founding of the Premier league.

“The students found the talk engaging and informative with many students quoting the ‘turtle motto’ as a lasting memory.”