Everything from Busted to cheesecake in Ampthill

This year’s three-day festival in Ampthill had the lot – from chords to community to cheesecake!

Festivities kicked off on Friday with the strains of AmpRocks set in the beautiful surroundings of Ampthill Park.

Bands The Human League, Cast and Busted reminded hundreds of music fans of the 80s, 90s and noughties in what organisers described as one of the best starts ever to the jamboree.

On Saturday, West End stars, Julie Atherton and Oliver Tompsett, hosted a fantastic Proms in the Park, which saw the town’s orchestra and town band play.

Events on the Friday and Saturday raise money for Gala Day on Sunday, a true community event where visitors mix with locals to enjoy the spirit of the mid Beds town.

Many of Ampthill’s community groups, including the Scouts and Brownies, took part in the gala parade through the streets to the park, where festival goers were able to enjoy some free entertainment, including a baking demo by former Great British Bake Off star, Nancy Birtwhistle, a stand-up routine by quickfire comedian Milton Jones and music by Massaoke and Oasish.

Festival Chairman, Ian Scarr, said: “It’s been another fantastic Ampthill Festival. What an amazing weekend. Cast, Busted and The Human League really got everyone going and it was one of the best starts ever to our festival. Then on Saturday, Julie and Oliver were outstanding and what a way to finish on Sunday with Oasish and Massaoke.

“We also really enjoyed learning how to make a show- stopping cheesecake with Nancy Birtwhistle.”

Mr Scarr also paid tribute to the many volunteers and asked for more people to get involved for the 2018 edition of the popular event.

Mr Scarr said: “I would like to thank the many volunteers who help organise the festival. Without them, there wouldn’t be a festival. So thank you.

“And ,if anyone would like to get involved, we’d love to have them on board. Please do come along to our AGM later this year.”

You can sign up to join in on the Festival website. Visit www.ampthillfestival.co.uk/volunteer