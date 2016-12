The annual Christmas road run for steam engines and classic vehicles takes place tomorrow (Thursday).

The start point is the Chequers, near Stotfold Mill, at 10/10.30am.

Participants head for Arlesey, with a lunch-time stop at the White Horse from 11.30.

Next, they head from Arlesey to Stotfold Green, with a call at the Coach & Horses at about 2pm.

The road run returns to the Chequers at about 4pm.