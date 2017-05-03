Show helps to celebrate the joys of carriage driving

There was a special treat for people in Chronicle Country over the Bank Holiday weekend when members of the British Driving Society drove into town.

They were there for the annual Spring show which was held on 29 April at G&M Growers in Upper Caldecote.

Competitors came from many surrounding counties with their horses, ponies and donkeys to take part in a variety of show classes, going away with rosettes and prizes galore in this the 60th anniversary year of the BDS.

Carriages were not only those of a modern construction, but there were also classes for those built circa 1900 which enabled some lucky owners to really show off their antique carriages and dress accordingly.

Carriage driving is a steadily growing hobby for everyone. An outgrown child’s pony can often be given another useful pastime which the whole family can enjoy.

The British Driving Society was formed in 1957 and is the National organisation for a range of carriage driving activities. The aim of the Society is to support and encourage people interested in carriage driving.

The next event in the area is on May 20 at Shuttleworth Equine Centre in Old Warden. All welcome.

Anyone wanting further information can contact local organiser Linda Swain via the email – lindaswain10@aol.com