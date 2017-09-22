Make a difference this Recycle Week

Next week marks the 14th Recycle Week in the UK, taking place from September 25 to October 1.

Across the country, around two-thirds of households are unsure about exactly what can go in their recycling bin.

Plenty of items from around the home can be recycled, like your empty shampoo bottle, deodorant aerosol and toilet paper tube.

The tiniest extra bit of recycling that you can do can make a big difference.

Councillor Charles Royden, Portfolio Holder for Environment said: “Recycle Week is a great chance to find out how easy it is to recycle, have some of your questions answered about what can go in your orange bin, and to start thinking more about things that can be recycled from all over the home.”

You can sign up to email bulletins about your bin collection, as well as recycling and waste services, and more information by visiting www.bedford.gov.uk/stayconnected