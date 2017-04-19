Enjoy a voyage of discovery at sailing centres

There’s a chance to try sailing for free during a campaign to get people onto the water.

The RYA Push the Boat Out returns on May 13 to May 21 and you can have a go at Priory Sailing Club and Stewartby Water Sports Club, who are joining more than 370 centres across the UK for the project.

The campaign gives all comers the chance to get on the water for free or low cost over the nine days.

Alistair Dickson, RYA director of sport development, said: “During the two weekends and five weekdays, more sailing clubs and centres than ever before will be showcasing what the sport has to offer, from the freedom of being on the water to the social buzz, the thrill of racing and the fact that there really is something for everyone.

“Sailing is such an accessible sport and many people aren’t aware of the opportunities available close to them or how affordable the sport can be, even for the whole family. Push the Boat Out is all about making that connection and we’re delighted to have so many venues taking part this year.”

Visit www.rya.org.uk/go/PTBO