Enjoy a Love Bedford Day for all the family

A fantastic family Love Bedford Day offering lots of FREE fun activities and events is being next weekend.

The event, hosted by BedfordBID, is to be held at Harpur Square, Bedford, from 11am-4pm on Sunday, July 23.

Visitors will be able to cruise around the Roller Rink, go ‘Back to the Future’ to check out a DeLorean car, play some giant ‘retro’ games like Operation and Kerplunk, meet Danger Mouse, listen to the Very Hungry Caterpillar story, plus meet Urban Safari real animals and watch live acts like Bubble Dan.

With the Harpur Centre celebrating its 40th birthday this year, the day will reflect a look back over those four decades.

In addition the Harpur Suite will host a variety of craft stalls from “Handmade in Bedford”, Heritage Bedford and the John Bunyan Boat team.

Bedford College, a BID zone business, will be unveiling its Think Big promotional package which will include some activities suitable for teenagers. The Think Big promotion marks Bedford College becoming the No1 in the region and one of largest in the UK. Students and staff are important weekday customers of the town centre.

For updates visit lovebedford.co.uk FB, Twitter or Instagram