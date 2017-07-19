Elderly woman saved from a fire in Bedford after lightning strikes her home

Neigbhours rushed to the rescue of an elderly woman in Dudley Street last night when lightning struck her house and caused a fire.

The elderly resident was taken to hospital after three fire crews were called to the scene at 10.52pm on Tuesday, July 18, by a neighbour who spotted the house was on fire.

Firefighters found that lightning had struck her TV aerial, sparking a fire that spread into the front living room of the property.

The woman was safely evacuated from the property and treated for smoke inhalation.

A Beds Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “As the fire was caused by a lightning strike on the property’s TV aerial, firefighters conducted safety investigations in the roof space of adjoining properties. Fire crews used positive pressure ventilation to remove the smoke from the property.”