Thousands of people of all ages joined the fun in Kempston on Sunday, as Muslims celebrated the end of Ramadam. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the month-long fast between dawn and sunset.

And families from across the area joined the fun which featured bazaars, rides and games, and picnic areas.

The event was organised by Eid In Bedford, a consortium of Islamic organisations from the borough, with profits being split between charity donations and preparations for next year’s event.