Students celebrate their graduation

Hundreds of students from the University of Bedfordshire gathered to celebrate the end of years of hard work and study at their graduation ceremonies on Wednesday.

Students from the University’s Business School, and the faculties of Creative Arts, Technologies & Science and Education & Sport, gathered in St Mary’s Church to collect their awards in front of proud family and friends.

Among those collecting awards was Bedfordshire graduate Gavin O’Brien, who was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Arts for his outstanding services to media.

The 30-year-old Lutonian graduated from the University with a degree in Media Production & Business Administration in 2007. Gavin, along with fellow graduate and childhood friend Alex Lawrence went on to set up media production business Clearhead at the Hat Factory in Luton, which has the likes of Cadbury, the BBC, Sky and Coca Cola on its books.

Gavin told the graduates: “If you believe in what you do, and are passionate and work hard at it, the world is your oyster. And don’t forget Luton – it’s an important part of all of us.”

The University’s Vice Chancellor Bill Rammell told the graduates: “Think about the journey you have been on and resolve, here, today, never to stop learning. Never lose that curiosity, resilience and persistence that enabled you to achieve your degrees.

“I urge you to go out into the world as ambassadors for the value of learning, of looking critically at the world and leaving it better than you found it.”