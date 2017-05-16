Education boss joins Richard Fuller to open extension at Bedford Free School

The Secretary of State for Education, Justine Greening, visited Bedford Free School, with Richard Fuller this week to open the new Skyline Hall with Principal Mark Lehain. The DfE gave £2million for the extension which now provides a proper school hall, changing rooms, drama studio and staff offices.

Justine and Richard along with an audience of parents and friends, were treated to impressive performances given by the school brass band and the A Capella girls quartet.

All students at the school are taught violin and guitar and there were performances from all stages of violin competence from those who have just started to learn right through to a Bedfordshire Festivalaward winning barbershop quartet.

Speaking to the audience, Justine said what a pleasure it was to visit a school that is not only a great example of academic success but also wider musical and arts ability. Justine herself is passionate about music and plays the violin to a level that is “good enough now for my cat to return home!”

Richard followed Justine by adding his thanks to the staff of Bedford Free School for the tremendous work they have done in creating such a successful school and to the parents for making the choice to

send their children here.

“I am a huge supporter of parental choice when it comes to education and Bedford Free School is an important example of the success that can be achieved with parent

power and a dedicated team”

Richard also thanked the local Salvation Army for their support to the “music for all” programmewhich is providing students at BFS free access to music lessons. “The Salvation Army are the unsung

heroes of this town.”