East West Rail consultation is coming to Bedford

Network Rail is holding a consultation on the East West Rail section which will run between Bicester Village and Bedford.

East West Rail is a project to connect Oxford and Cambridge by rail, a ‘corridor’ running across the south of England opening up new routes for regional and cross-country travel.

This consultation on this section will run until the August 11, and includes a public exhibition at the Harpur Suite in Bedford on July 18, from 12-8pm. This will be a

great opportunity to speak directly to engineers, planners, environmental experts and property specialists involved in the scheme.

Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson said: ‘East West Rail is an exciting infrastructure project for the entire Region, and the Council is working hard to ensure that the Borough benefits as

much as possible. I know that many people will have questions about the scheme, so I would encourage you to attend this exhibition if you can.’

You can take part in the consultation at www.ewrconsultation.co.uk or download the EWR Consultation app. For more information, visit the East West Rail Consortium’s website at www.eastwestrail.org.uk