Early birthday gift for Brian

A Bedford man has won a car in a summer promotion run by the garage he has used for the last 30 years.

Brian Mayne got an early 80th birthday present when he picked up the keys for the Peugeot 208 Allure from William Rutter Motor Services, based in Hammond Road.

Brian, who is 80 in October, is the lucky winner of the star prize in the AutoCare Big Summer Giveaway, a prize-draw open to anyone who has taken their vehicle into an AutoCare garage between June 1 and 31st July 31.

He was drawn from 16,337 entries to win the top prize.

Brian’s son Julian and his daughter-in-law Maria joined him to collect his prize and were joined at a presentation by garage owner Bill Rutter, his father Alan, AutoCare network manager Maria McCullough, as well as Andy Chapman and Scott Simpson from GROUPAUTO parts distributor Motor Serv.

Bill said: “Brian has been bringing his Vauxhall Omega to us for 15 years, since it was brand new.

“He has been a loyal customer for 30 years and his son and daughter-in-law are also customers of the garage, so we are over the moon that he has won the car.”

Brian said: “Winning a brand-new car is amazing. I still can’t believe I am the winner, when Maria McCullough called me to tell me I had won it didn’t sink in as I had never won anything.

“If it wasn’t for Bill I would never have entered. He said to me as I was leaving the garage, not to forget to enter the competition online!’, I am so glad I did now, I am over the moon.”