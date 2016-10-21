E-fit issued after indecent exposure on Bedford bus

Police have issued an e-fit in a renewed appeal for information after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman on a bus in Bedford.

Between 7.30am and 7.55am on Monday, September 19 the man exposed himself on the number nine bus heading towards Harrowden Road.

The man is described as white, slim, in his 20s, and was wearing a baseball cap and scruffy clothes – potentially the type of clothes you would wear on a building site.

PC Sarah Meehan, investigating, said: “We hope that new information with be revealed as a result of issuing this image and will lead to a possible identification of the suspect.

“This is completely unacceptable behaviour which understandably left the woman who witnessed it upset.

“We will not tolerate this and anyone that has any information that could assist us in the investigation is asked to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Meehan on 101 quoting JH/38338/16 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.