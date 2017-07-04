Drum equipment stolen from car in Bedford

Various musical items were stolen from a car overnight in Tennyson Road this week.

The break-in occurred between 10.30pm on Monday and 7.45am on Tuesday when thieves targeted a black Renault Megane.

The thieves took the following items:

A DW9000 single kick pedal (XL footplate) (also, with plain black low boy beater);

A stick bag (unbranded, with about 20 pairs of brand new sticks in. All different, mainly pro mark);

A Natal maple snare drum in silver sparkle. 5.5 x 14.

Anyone with any information, should contact Beds Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.