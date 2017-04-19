Dragon is back for St George’s big day

Watch St George meet the might dragon at the country’s biggest festival commemorationg England’s patron saint this weekend.

The St George’s Festival is being held at Wrest Park, Silsoe, on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, from 10am until 6pm, celebrating the story of England with a host of activities and displays for all ages.

Watch a medieval joust, see the Roman Soldiers march, enjoy the falconry and have laugh with the cheeky jester.

There’s a tea party with Georgian ladies, roaming monarchs and a clash of knights.

Kids can have a go at circus skills, knight school and arts and crafts to name but a few.

The highlight is England’s most legendary battle as the gallant St George, upon his mighty steed, takes on the fiery dragon in England’s ultimate show down.

Visit http://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/wrest-park/events for more details and admission prices.