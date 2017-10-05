Don’t miss new supermarket’s golden ticket giveaway

A new supermarket opens in Marston Moretaine tomorrow - offering a special golden ticket giveaway to 50 lucky customers.

Central England Co-operative officially open its brand new development and new store in Bedford Road, at 9am on Friday, October 6, with a special ribbon cutting ceremony with children and teachers from

Forest End School.

The first 50 shoppers to head through the doors will be handed a golden ticket with which they could win a variety of prizes including a 50in Smart LED TV, Kenwood smoothie maker, Nescafé Dolce

Gusto coffee machine, Co-operative gift vouchers or an Irresistible Fairtrade chocolate bar.

New store Manager, Luke Ficken, said: “This is a very exciting time for everyone in the team and preparations for the big day are well under way.

“Please come and join us at 9am on Friday, October 6, and you could be one of the 50 lucky customers to receive a golden ticket.

“There will be a great buzz on opening day and to celebrate the food store launch we will have plenty of special opening offers, we will be talking to customers about membership and how we can

support in the local community. We look forward to seeing you there.”

The Marston Moretaine Co-operative food store will be open from 7am – 10pm Monday to Saturday and 7am – 4pm on Sunday. The store offers a wide range of products from everyday necessities to

something a little more special. The store offer includes: fresh and fruit and vegetables, an in-store

bakery offering breads and pastries, chilled beers and wines, fresh and frozen product, and Irresistible product ranges.

The store also offers, Paypoint, Collect Plus, foreign currency, a free car park and a free cash machine.